UK man spends hours clearing waste on Uttarakhand forest trail: ‘Proud of him, disgusted by our own’

A foreign national from England has earned widespread admiration online after a viral video captured him cleaning up plastic waste around the popular Kasar Devi area in Uttarakhand’s Almora district.
The man, identified as Mark, was seen walking through the forest trails and surroundings of the Kasar Devi temple with garbage bags in hand, collecting discarded plastic and other litter left behind by visitors. The footage has since been widely shared across social media platforms.
Locals told India Today that Mark has been visiting the region for several years and has made environmental cleanup a part of his daily routine. According to residents, he spends around two to three hours each day removing waste from nearby forest paths and public spaces, helping keep the hill destination clean and beautiful.
His actions struck a chord with many online users, who said the video was a reminder that enjoying nature also comes with the responsibility of protecting it.
View this post on Instagram
Speaking to Aaj Tak, District Magistrate Anshul Singh lauded Mark’s efforts, describing them as a commendable contribution to the region. Singh said the administration appreciates his work and is ready to offer any support required.
The official added that the administration is considering promoting Mark as a “change agent” to encourage students and young people to take an active interest in cleanliness, environmental protection and civic responsibility.
The video also sparked conversations about public behaviour and civic sense. One user wrote, “Keeping the environment clean should be taught to everyone…. As a Indian we really lack in environment cleanliness.”
Another commented, “Literally whatever our people comments. We must increase our civic sense. Let all of us try it. We must increase it day by day.”
A third user added, “I feel proud of this man and disgusted by the people of our own land…”.