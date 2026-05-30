UK man spends hours clearing waste on Uttarakhand forest trail: ‘Proud of him, disgusted by our own’

The man, identified as Mark, was seen walking through the forest trails and surroundings of the Kasar Devi temple with garbage bags in hand, collecting discarded plastic and other litter left behind by visitors. (Source: @monojit_sinha/Instagram)

A foreign national from England has earned widespread admiration online after a viral video captured him cleaning up plastic waste around the popular Kasar Devi area in Uttarakhand’s Almora district.

The man, identified as Mark, was seen walking through the forest trails and surroundings of the Kasar Devi temple with garbage bags in hand, collecting discarded plastic and other litter left behind by visitors. The footage has since been widely shared across social media platforms.

Locals told India Today that Mark has been visiting the region for several years and has made environmental cleanup a part of his daily routine. According to residents, he spends around two to three hours each day removing waste from nearby forest paths and public spaces, helping keep the hill destination clean and beautiful.