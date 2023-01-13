scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis ‘eats like a Mumbaiakar’ on a recent trip

Ellis shared photos of himself on Twitter enjoying Bombay sandwich and chilli ice cream in Mumbai.

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis ‘eats like a Mumbaiakar’ on a recent trip, Bombay sandwich, chilli ice cream, Mumbai, Indian food, street food, viral, trending, Indian ExpressBritish High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis was in Mumbai and ate like a Mumbaikar as he tried the Bombay sandwich and chilli ice cream.
A variety of street food delicacies is one of the best things that India has to offer for tourists and foreigners. And what makes the country unique is the wide assortment of snacks and local cuisines on offer in different parts that one can try.

The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis was in Mumbai and ate like a Mumbaikar as he tried the Bombay sandwich and chilli ice cream. Taking to Twitter, Ellis shared photos of himself eating the delicacies at an outlet called ‘Bachelorr’s’. “Eating like a #Mumbaikar today,” Ellis wrote as part of the caption. He also used a Marathi phrase that translates to “come eat”.

Shared Thursday, the post has received more than 4,600 likes.

“East or West india is the best … ye indian taste hi hai jo angrez ko bhi hindi likhne par mazoor kardeta hai (East or west, India is the best. This is the Indian taste that prompts even Englishmen to post in Hindi),” commented a user. “Chilli ice cream is the best,” said another. “A little further up is Cafe New York, an old Irani cafe that still serves legendary Kheema Pav , try it with a chilled beer. Oh, & if you are missing England they also serve lovely fish & chips,” suggested a netizen. “Hi Alex, Hope you agree that the Mumbai Sandwich is in a league of its own and deserves far greater recognition?” said yet another.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-01-2023 at 16:22 IST
