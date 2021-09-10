After dosa in Bengaluru, British High Commissioner Alex Ellis tries vada pav in Mumbai

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, has become a social media sensation with his knack to try out everything desi — this time it was vada pav.

Ellis, who is currently in Maharashtra meeting top state officials including the chief minister, was also seen exploring the state. After getting in festive mood by visiting a Ganapati workshop ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, the biggest festival in the state, he tasted Mumbai’s iconic street food.

Posing against the backdrop of Gateway of India, the diplomat shared a photo of him enjoying the snack. “There’s always time to have a vadapav in Mumbai,” he wrote online adding, ‘lai bhaari’ in true Maharashtrian style which means excellent.

There’s always time to have a #vadapav in Mumbai – लई भारी! pic.twitter.com/Xv6Hu4iW2X — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) September 9, 2021

As most people had advised him earlier that Indian cuisine tastes best when eaten with hand, he seems to carry on the tradition this time as well, after he was suggested to eat dosa without knife and fork.

However, many remarked that he should probably try the snack not from a high-end hotel like Taj but a local shop to experience the authentic taste.

Seeing Ellis eat vada pav, the US Consulate Mumbai asked him to join US Consul General Ranz at Aaswad, a popular restaurant known “for the best Maharashtrian street food in town.”

Next time you’re in Mumbai and want #VadaPav, come join U.S. Consul General Ranz at #Aaswad for the best Maharashtrian street food in town. pic.twitter.com/yLlFEuXRxS — U.S. Consulate Mumbai (@USAndMumbai) September 9, 2021

Not just enjoying street food and getting in mood for celebration, Ellis also met Mumbai’s famous Dabbawallas who are often considered an essential part in most people living in the millennium city.

Sharing a picture with the city’s famous delivery personnel, he said he was delighted to receive their signature multi-tier tiffin box as a gift.

Delighted to receive this beautiful tiffin box from Mumbai’s exceptional #Dabbawalas. pic.twitter.com/mOLdHZphIF — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) September 9, 2021

Ellis has been gaining popularity online with his candid approach while exploring different parts of India and even learning various languages. While he shared an entire video of him talking in Hindi after meeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath, earlier he also teamed up with Rahul Dravid to learn Kannada and have a friendly banter during India vs England series.