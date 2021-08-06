scorecardresearch
Friday, August 06, 2021
British High Commissioner Alex Ellis eats dosa with hands as suggested by Tweeple, win hearts

The foreign diplomat also used a colloquial phrases like 'Bombat Guru' and 'Sākkkat āgide' in his tweet to suggest the masala dosa was amazing, and netizens couldn't love it more.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 6, 2021 1:18:25 pm
British High Commissioner Alex Ellis, alex ellis bengaluru visit, uk high commissioner dosa eaiting video, British High Commissioner indian food, indian expressNetizens appreciated his efforts to enjoy Indian food the desi way.

There’s something special about eating Indian food with hands, right? And this is exactly what British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, found out when he tried to relish a dosa during his stay in Karnataka. Now, a small video posted by the diplomat has delighted desi people.

Ellis, who was in Bengaluru recently, shared a video of him eating dosa for breakfast. While the clip starts with him holding the cutlery to being eating, he quickly ditches it and opts to enjoy his meal using his hands, after glancing at his mobile phone.

“92% of Twitter is correct! It tastes better with the hand,” Ellis wrote meaning the result of a poll he had put out a day earlier. Asking people to vote how should he enjoy his morning breakfast with hands or knife-fork, majority voted for the prior.

He also used a colloquial phrase ‘Bombat Guru’ in his tweet to suggest the masala dosa was amazing.

It all started when he initially posted a picture of himself relishing on Mysuru Masala Dosa but was seen using a fork and a knife. As people appreciated his efforts to try the Indian cuisine and using Hindi and Kannada words in his tweets, they also informed him that the best way to enjoy Indian food was hands. Hence Twitter poll was launched.

Sharing the image, he has mentioned ‘Sākkkat āgide’ in Kannada, which translates to “This (tastes) awesome”.

People on social media were glad he took the suggestion from the people and decided to eat with his hands. Other came up with other suggestions as well for the British diplomat such as donning ethnic Indian clothes.

Ellis was invited by new Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai a couple of days earlier as part of his office’s initial meetings with diplomats representing various countries with consulates located in Bengaluru.

After the meeting, the first he hosted for a diplomat since he took reigns from B S Yediyurappa, Bommai said that the meeting touched upon various issues of close cooperation between the state and the United Kingdom related to education, research, infrastructure, investment, mobility, and sustainability.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
