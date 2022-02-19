British diplomat finds the ‘love of her life’ in India, wedding photo melts hearts online

When work brought Rhiannon Harries, a British diplomat, to India four years ago, she hoped for many enriching experiences. Little did she expect to fall in love. Harries recently tied a knot with an Indian man, and their wedding picture has left netizens gushing online.

Harries is Britain’s Deputy Trade Commissioner (South Asia) and works in New Delhi. She shared a beautiful picture from their wedding ceremony. Donning a bright red lehenga, with heavy jewellery and mehendi, she looked like a quintessential north-Indian bride. Holding hands with her husband, who is seen in a sherwani and turban, the couple’s happy moment has delighted many online.

“When I arrived in India nearly 4 years ago, I had many hopes & dreams for my time here. But never did I imagine I would be meeting & marrying the love of my life,” the young bride wrote. “I found such happiness in #IncredibleIndia & so glad it will always be a home,” she continued, adding the hashtags ‘shaadi’ (wedding) and ‘pariwar’ (family).

When I arrived in #India nearly 4 years ago, I had many hopes & dreams for my time here. But never did I imagine I would be meeting & marrying the love of my life. ❤️ I found such happiness in #IncredibleIndia & so glad it will always be a home. 🇮🇳 #shaadi #livingbridge #pariwar pic.twitter.com/mfECCj3rWi — Rhiannon Harries (@RhiannonUKGov) February 18, 2022

Harries found her soulmate in Himanshu Pandey, an independent filmmaker and founder of Godrockfilms.

As the picture created a buzz online, many wished the couple a happy married life. Several people couldn’t stop commenting how beautiful she looked in Indian attire.

Andrew Fleming, Britain’s deputy high commissioner in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, led with congratulatory messages on their wedding. He even had an interesting remark when someone welcomed Harries to a family of 1.3 billion people. “Knowing @RhiannonUKGov am sure she will be inviting all the family round for dinner as soon as it is safe,” he quipped.

Here’s how netizens reacted to her post.

