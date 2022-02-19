scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Breaking News

British diplomat finds the ‘love of her life’ in India, wedding photo melts hearts online

As the picture created a buzz online, many wished the couple a happy married life. Several people couldn't stop commenting how beautiful she looked in Indian attire.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 19, 2022 11:43:14 am
uk diplomat marries indian man, Rhiannon Harries, Rhiannon Harries wedding photo, Rhiannon Harries marries indian man, viral news, indian expressRhiannon Harries, a British diplomat tied a knot with Himanshu Pandey, an independent filmmaker from India.

When work brought Rhiannon Harries, a British diplomat, to India four years ago, she hoped for many enriching experiences. Little did she expect to fall in love. Harries recently tied a knot with an Indian man, and their wedding picture has left netizens gushing online.

Harries is Britain’s Deputy Trade Commissioner (South Asia) and works in New Delhi. She shared a beautiful picture from their wedding ceremony. Donning a bright red lehenga, with heavy jewellery and mehendi, she looked like a quintessential north-Indian bride. Holding hands with her husband, who is seen in a sherwani and turban, the couple’s happy moment has delighted many online.

“When I arrived in India nearly 4 years ago, I had many hopes & dreams for my time here. But never did I imagine I would be meeting & marrying the love of my life,” the young bride wrote. “I found such happiness in #IncredibleIndia & so glad it will always be a home,” she continued, adding the hashtagsshaadi’ (wedding) and ‘pariwar’ (family).

Harries found her soulmate in Himanshu Pandey, an independent filmmaker and founder of Godrockfilms.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As the picture created a buzz online, many wished the couple a happy married life. Several people couldn’t stop commenting how beautiful she looked in Indian attire.

Andrew Fleming, Britain’s deputy high commissioner in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, led with congratulatory messages on their wedding. He even had an interesting remark when someone welcomed Harries to a family of 1.3 billion people. “Knowing @RhiannonUKGov am sure she will be inviting all the family round for dinner as soon as it is safe,” he quipped.

Here’s how netizens reacted to her post.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 19: Latest News

Advertisement