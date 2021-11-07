Netizens join hands to trace British diplomat’s missing dog in Hyderabad

The British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has sought help on social media after his pet dog ‘Munni’ ran away in distress from his Hyderabad home, frightened by the fireworks on Diwali.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Andrew Fleming tweeted, “Dear Friends, Our beloved Munni, terrified by the #Diwali fireworks, ran away from our Residence close to @RoasteryCoffee in Banjara Hills. It has taken my guards this long to inform me so time is of the essence. Any help in sharing this/finding her is appreciated.”

Along with the post, he also shared a picture of his dog, adding that Munni is “quite shy and timid” and also scared of other dogs. “Her fur is particularly soft. Her collar has been changed since this photo,” read another tweet.

The post has gone viral on the microblogging website with netizens suggesting different ways to get the pet back.

“Hi, a trick that has helped some people is keeping a shirt or item of clothing with a smell she would recognise (ideally her closest parent’s) in the spot she was last seen in. they sometimes come back and sit by it if they get a whiff,” suggested a user. “Please put some GPS tracking chip always with pets, so it can be tracked easily by that,” tweeted another.

Many also retweeted and shared the post urging animal lovers around the city to help locate the missing pooch.

