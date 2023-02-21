scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
British celeb chef Gordon Ramsay cooks butter chicken in viral video, netizens ask 'where's the spice'

Many Indians commented that the dish wasn’t butter chicken at all while some defended Ramsay’s choice to experiment.

British celeb chef Gordon Ramsay cooks butter chicken in viral videoMany Indians commented that the dish looked bland and wasn’t butter chicken at all.
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Butter chicken is one of the most popular dishes for many Indians when they go to a restaurant. People who crave butter chicken don’t want anyone to change its contours or try anything new. British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay recently posted a video of his butter chicken recipe but it failed to impress many Indians who called it bland and missing many key ingredients.

The short video shows the onions being sauteed first and then marinated chicken is added with loads of other spices. Ramsay then finished it off with a sprinkle of chopped coriander and presented it with a side of rice. Posted three days ago, the video has received more than 2.5 million views.

“Tag someone who loves butter chicken curry ! Learn how it’s made on the @gordonramsayacademy evening Butter chicken class, or half-day Taste of India…” Ramsay captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram)

Many Indians commented that the dish looked bland and wasn’t butter chicken at all while some defended Ramsay’s choice to experiment.

“Gordon the thing you made is not at all butter chicken … First for gravy we cook Onions ,tomatoes, some Indian spices and Cashew, chillis etc. We cook it for couple of Minute and make a fine paste out of it ….then we fry marinated chicken ….Marination- chilli powder , ginger garlic paste ,dried Fenugreek some oil and some more spice if needed and curd …. After frying the chicken you add your chicken in gravy and finally top it with Butter ……… there are many more Ingredients that I haven’t included … Thank you,” commented a user. “Fellow Indians complaining about this not being butter chicken, please don’t forget that we also take the liberty to make modifications to various international cuisines,” said another. “Make it more spicy looks bland,” wrote a third. “I’ve eaten at GR restaurants, believe me, the butter chicken on the menu, would give many fine indian restaurant a run for there money! Fantastic work, great team, book on a class, leave your ego at the door,” another netizen posted.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-02-2023 at 11:12 IST
