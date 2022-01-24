Bride’s ‘Matrix’ level bend during garland exchange ritual is hilarious

Funny moments during weddings have always elated netizens. Now, a bride bending backwards a la “The Matrix-style” as her groom tries to put the garland around her neck is delighting internet users.

Clad in traditional sherwani and heavy lehenga, the couple is seen with wide grins on their faces during the ritual in the now-viral video. As the groom approaches with the garland, the bride bends a little.

In the second attempt by the groom, she bends further almost forming an arch. In order to balance herself, she holds the groom’s hand to stand back. The background song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa: The Rise adds vigour to the video.

Watch the video here:

The video shared by Parul Garg, a makeup artist, on Instagram six days ago has garnered more than 9 lakh likes so far. Some internet users compared the bride’s bending to stunts in Keanu Reeves-starrer The Matrix and others said she is a yoga teacher. “By god , jeevan mein pehli baar matrix wali Dulhan dekha hai,” commented a user.

In one of the scenes in the science fiction action film, Reeves’ Neo bends a spoon momentarily when a young boy tells him “there is no spoon”.

Before this, a Haryana couple’s wedding invitation did rounds on social media for demanding a law to guarantee Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. The message on their wedding invitation read: “Jang abhi jaari hai, MSP ki baari hai (The battle is still on, now the fight is for MSP)”.

A couple from Tamil Nadu also grabbed headlines for their upcoming Metaverse wedding reception. The Hogwarts-themed wedding reception will be India’s first such virtual event.