Bride channels her inner dancer on wedding day in special performance for groom

Weddings in India are often a series of never-ending celebrations, but what if the bride breaks into an impromptu performance? That’s exactly what this bride did when she dedicated a short, yet sweet, performance to her partner during her grand entry at the wedding venue.

A video of the bride, all decked up and dancing to the popular song ‘Nachdi Phira’ from the movie ‘Secret Superstar’, has gone viral with many praising the woman’s performance. “Dance on your favourite song while entering on your wedding day?” read the caption of the clip shared by Instagram page Happyframes.

Watch the video here:

The viral clip begins with the bride walking towards the stage with her family members before showing off some graceful moves as she gestures towards her partner. As the woman continues to dance, the groom is seen breaking into a smile. The clip ends with the bride reaching the stage.

The Instagram page has also shared another clip of the couple, in which the bride is seen going down on her knees to put the ring on the groom’s finger after he does the same for her.

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral with over 50,000 likes with many praising the “cute” couple.