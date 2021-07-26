scorecardresearch
Monday, July 26, 2021
‘Seems like she is playing kabaddi’: Bride runs around the stage during marriage ceremony

While the groom comfortably put the garland onto his bride’s neck, the woman decided to add a bit of fun to the ritual and stats running around the stage, seeming to play 'kabaddi' with her future husband. T

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2021 2:48:37 pm
Bride playing kabaddi during marriage ceremony, Bride playing kabaddi varmala ceremony viral video, Bride running around stage during varmala ceremony, viral video, kabaddi laying bride, Trending news, viral news, Indian Express newsThe video, since being shared on Twitter, managed to garner over one lakh views and left many in splits.

As couples around the world try and come up with quirky and fun elements for their wedding ceremonies to stand out, a video of a bride playing ‘kabaddi’ has caught the attention of netizens.

The undated clip, shared on Twitter by one Manish Mishra, begins with the bride and groom on stage for their jaimaal ( exchange of garlands) ceremony.

While the bride easily garlands the groom, she decides to tease him when it’s his turn to garland her. In the video, the bride is seen running around the stage, appearing to play ‘kabaddi’ with her would-be husband. The video ends with the groom managing to garland the bride, with some help from his friends.

“Although this is a scene of Jaimal, seeing the action of the bride, it seems that she had come with the intention of playing kabaddi. Thanks to the groom’s friends who helped in getting Jaimaal done” Mishra wrote, sharing the hilarious video.

Watch the video here:

The video, since being shared on Twitter, managed to garner over one lakh views and left many in splits. take a look at some of the reactions here:

