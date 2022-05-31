scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
This bride rode a tractor to her wedding venue. Watch the video here

The wedding took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 31, 2022 4:51:39 pm
Bride enters wedding in a tractor, MP bride enters mandap in tractor, Bride in MP drives tractor to wedding, Bride reaches wedding by driving tractor, Indian ExpressBharti Targe’s father Kailas Targe is a farmer.

On their wedding day, Indian brides are expected to maintain a coy demeanour. However, more and more women are challenging this norm by introducing small rituals of their own—from dancing at their wedding or leading the wedding procession on a horse.

Bharti Targe from Madhya Pradesh did something similar. She entered the wedding venue on a tractor. The video of Targe’s entry has gone viral on social media in the last week.

In the video, one can see Targe donning black sunglasses as she drives the decorated tractor towards the mandap. She is accompanied by her two brothers as she drives the tractor.

Targe got married on May 26 in the Javra village located in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district. Media reports said Targe’s father Kailas Targe is a farmer.

Tagde is not the only bride who marked her wedding day with a new ritual.

In November last year, Shivangi Bagthariya of Rajkot made news after she appeared for her fifth-semester exam for the Bachelor of Social Work course in her bridal lehenga.

In December 2019, Anushka Guha, a flight attendant from Gaya, rode a mare in her bridal lehenga and marched along with her friends and family to the groom’s house.

