Bride rides a Royal Enfield Bullet to wedding venue, video goes viral

The day of one’s wedding is one of the most special days in a person’s life. It is a day that people want to make memorable. A lot of people wish to make a grand entrance to their wedding venue, hoping to leave an impression on the guests.

What one woman did to reach her wedding venue has left people amazed on social media. The woman rode a Royal Enfield Bullet to her wedding venue and her video is now going viral on Instagram.

The woman named Vaishali Chaudhary posted the video on her personal Instagram account on August 6 and it has received a whopping 1.2 million views so far. The video shows the bride dressed in a heavy lehenga riding the Royal Enfield bike with elan and finesse. She is wearing heavy wedding jewellery as she rides the bike on the road. We can safely assume that the woman definitely made an impression on the wedding guests and baraatis. “Jaatni,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has received more than 81,000 likes. Many people reacted to the video with fire and heart emojis.