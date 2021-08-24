Watch: Here’s why this bride refused to enter her wedding venue

From the groom’s wedding procession to the bride’s grand entry, almost everything at a wedding is pre-planned and choreographed to make it look perfect. However, things may not always go as planned.

A video of a bride refusing to enter her wedding venue because the song she had selected wasn’t the one being played has gone viral, leaving many amused.

In a viral clip, the bride is reluctant to make her grand entrance at the wedding venue as she is unhappy with the song playing in the background. “I had said I want ‘Piya mohe ghar aaye’, ask him to play it,” she can be heard saying in the video.

The video was posted on Instagram by the page ‘The Wedding Brigade’ along with a caption that read, “Watch the video to know why the bride didn’t want to enter the venue 🤭 Brides to be don’t forget to get your bridal entry song ready to avoid last-minute mishaps 🥺”

The video also shows family members and friends reassuring the bride that her song will be played. After her video went viral, the bride, identified as Shivani Pippel, posted a video of herself entering the venue, confirming that her song was finally played.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted several reactions among netizens. While many found the bride’s reaction cute, others decided to convert the incident into a hilarious meme. Here, take a look:

When u so obsessed with song than getting married .. 😝 — bevenger singh (@Singh7767) August 24, 2021

Aww kitniii cute hai 😭 — Jaydev Mishra (@JaydevMishra16) August 24, 2021

I was waiting for her to say ” Mujhe nhi krni shadi yar 😭😭” 🤪 — PURUSHOTTAM KUMAR (@CAyar_Puru) August 24, 2021

Sahi baat hai jo bola tha wo gaana lagao…. Bichari ka dil tod rahe ho…. 😀 — சேகர் (@pariiwartan) August 24, 2021

Groom’s reaction after seeing her : pic.twitter.com/VAAK6eDFf2 — Abhishek 💫 (@abhi_tweetz_) August 24, 2021