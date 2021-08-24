scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Must Read

Watch: Here’s why this bride refused to enter her wedding venue

The video also shows family members and friends reassuring the bride that her song will be played. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 24, 2021 6:56:42 pm
Bride, bride refuse enter, bride perfect song, bride not enter venue song not played, indian express trending, indian expressMake-up director at a salon chain, Pippel tried to calm herself down while asking for her "perfect" wedding song to be played.

From the groom’s wedding procession to the bride’s grand entry, almost everything at a wedding is pre-planned and choreographed to make it look perfect. However, things may not always go as planned.

A video of a bride refusing to enter her wedding venue because the song she had selected wasn’t the one being played has gone viral, leaving many amused.

In a viral clip, the bride is reluctant to make her grand entrance at the wedding venue as she is unhappy with the song playing in the background. “I had said I want ‘Piya mohe ghar aaye’, ask him to play it,” she can be heard saying in the video.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The video was posted on Instagram by the page ‘The Wedding Brigade’ along with a caption that read, “Watch the video to know why the bride didn’t want to enter the venue 🤭 Brides to be don’t forget to get your bridal entry song ready to avoid last-minute mishaps 🥺”

The video also shows family members and friends reassuring the bride that her song will be played. After her video went viral, the bride, identified as Shivani Pippel, posted a video of herself entering the venue, confirming that her song was finally played.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted several reactions among netizens. While many found the bride’s reaction cute, others decided to convert the incident into a hilarious meme. Here, take a look:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 24: Latest News

Advertisement