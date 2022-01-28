Wedding procession boards JCB amid heavy snowfall in Shimla

With the big fat Indian weddings gradually turning into extravaganzas, a lot of thought goes into planning the grand entry of bride and groom at the wedding venue. From the bride and groom arriving on elephants and horses to driving into the venue on bikes and autorickshaws, we have seen it all.

However, when a baraat in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, had to use JCB to ferry them to and fro from the wedding venue, it was not a grand gesture, but solution for an adversity. It was snowing heavily on Sunday as Vijay Prakash set out for his wedding in Shimla’s Giripar area. The wedding procession could manage to reach till Dalyanu where they encountered a roadblock. Roads had been closed down due to snowfall and rain and the family had to improvise to reach the wedding venue.

The ‘baraat’ was pared down and two excavators were called into service. The processions continued to the bride’s home on the JCB machines and also brought her back in the same manner. Now, instead of the celebratory wedding procession, the video of baraat proceeding on the machines amid a snowed-in Himachal Pradesh is going viral. A native wedding song can also be heard in the background.

Watch the video:

Because of heavy Snowfall going on in Himachal,a barat was ferried in Two JCB Machines in a Snow Bound are of Shimla district in Himachal ..Watch this video of Barat in JCBs ..Himachali Rocks pic.twitter.com/OU6hDDVQea — Anilkimta (@Anilkimta2) January 24, 2022

A Twitter user Anilkimta posted the video on January 24. In a chat with indianexpress.com, he said that the incident happened on January 23 at 12:30 pm. Due to snowfall and rain, road was closed and the procession could only reach till Dalyanu.

The groom’s father Jagat Singh then arranged the excavators. After travelling 30 kilometers, the groom reached Girpar area to pick up the bride, Shakuntala. Ten people, including groom’s brother Surendra, father Jagat Singh and photographer were there in the excavator. The marriage rituals were performed in the excavator.

Earlier, in December last year, a newlywed couple used an excavator for their entry at the wedding venue, only to fall and trigger laughter online.