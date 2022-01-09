Bride dances to ‘Sau Aasmaan’ song during wedding entry; choreography team shares throwback video

A video of an unconventional bridal entry did rounds on social media recently. Now, the wedding choreography team, YSDC, has come up with the behind-the-scenes clip.

Instead of the traditional bridal entry under a phoolon ki chaadar, the bride, Saba Kapoor, danced to the Sau Aasmaan song. Quite jovially, she made her moves while her friends and family members joined her, winning the internet.

In a split-screen video, one can see how Kapoor practised for her “surprise bride entry”. Grooving with the choreography team, Kapoor is seen full of enthusiasm.

Dancing at the centre, Kapoor is joined by team members as she moved forward. The same was replicated on her wedding day with her family members, friends resembling it perfectly. As she walked up the aisle to her groom, cheerful kin and kith danced with her to the song in 2016 film, Baar Baar Dekho.

‘& that’s how we choreographed and made this viral bridal entry happen!#Teamysdc rehearsing & planning Saba’s surprise entry at her engagement. Thanks for all the love you have all showered on this entry!,” read the caption of the video.

The clip shared on Instagram by ysdcweddingchoreography has garnered over 5,000 likes so far. “I’m absolutely in love with this choreography, if I was to be married anytime soon, I’d definitely use this concept,” commented a user.