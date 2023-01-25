Bride dances to ‘Saiyaan Superstar’ while groom looks on shyly. Watch

The day of a person’s wedding is supposed to be one of the most special days. You must have seen many videos of a bride or groom dancing at their wedding for their significant other. Their carefully choreographed dance steps in their wedding finery often go viral online. Similarly, a video of a bride dancing energetically at her wedding is going viral but for a slightly different reason.

A clip showing the bride’s enthralling dance to the song ‘Saiyaan Superstar’ was posted on Instagram page prabhatweddingvlogger. What makes the video unique apart from the bride’s wonderful performance is the reaction of the groom. While the bride seems immersed in grooving to the song, the groom stands and looks on shyly. It seems the couple are poles apart in nature, with the bride seemingly an extrovert and the groom an introvert.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prabhat verma (@prabhatweddingvlogger)

Posted on January 1, the clip has amassed more than 1.5 million views.

“Girls in the bg taking notes,” commented a user. “Saiya in shock,” joked another.

Recently, a groom showed his artistic side and surprised his bride with an impromptu portrait of her at their wedding, a video of which went viral. The groom, Varun Jarsania, posted the video of creating his wife Pratha Vardaria’s portrait at their wedding. Keeping a canvas on the stage, he started drawing the portrait by using a paintbrush.

First, Jarsania paints a heart on the canvas and then does his wife’s portrait in an upside-down style. He uses broad paint strokes to make the portrait. After he is done, he flips over the canvas to its upright position. The bride looks surprised and astonished as the portrait resembles her and looks beautiful.