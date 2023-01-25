scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Ditching her car, bride boards metro to reach wedding venue in Bengaluru. Watch

A video of her metro ride while being dressed in wedding finery along with her relatives is going viral.

Bangalore bride boards metro to reach wedding venue on time

The endless traffic in Bengaluru has become a permanent fixture in the city. Residents of Bangaluru are familiar that one can get stuck for hours just to cover a one-kilometre stretch. A to-be bride in Bangaluru knew this well enough, so instead of waiting for traffic to ease down, she ditched her car and took a metro to reach the wedding venue on time.

Now, a video of her metro ride while being dressed in wedding finery along with her relatives is going viral. The undated clip was shared online by the popular Twitter account Forever Bengaluru (@ForeverBLRU) on January 16.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Can there be anything more Bangalorean!!!”. Even Bharat Matrimony commented on the post and remarked, “BharatMatrimony Now screening: Metrowaale Dulhania Le Jaayenga 🥰🚈”.

However, some speculated that the video was a pre-planned stunt, intended to be viral. In response to this, a Twitter user wrote, “Some comments say this is a publicity stunt. But anyone who has experienced the BLR traffic at firsthand can easily empathise with the bride.”

While Bangaluru traffic can cause many inconveniences in the lives of people, for some it can turn out to be a blessing. Last year in September, a Reddit user named MaskedManiac92 recalled how his romance with his future wife began due to an under-construction flyover in Bengaluru. As per the Reddit post, MaskedManiac92 met his wife, whom he only knew as a friend back then, near Sony World Signal. One day, they got stuck in traffic due to the Ejipura flyover work. Being frustrated and hungry, they decided to divert and have dinner instead. He shared that he dated her for three years and then got married to her two years ago but the 2.5 km flyover is still under construction.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 12:41 IST
