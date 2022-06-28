Breaking the tradition, groom touches bride’s feet during wedding ceremony

Indian weddings are all filled with rituals and practices that have been carried on for generations. However, slowly but steadily many are breaking stereotypes and creating new practices along with the traditional ones. Like one groom, Arnav Roy, who touched his bride’s feet after tying the nuptial knot. The wedding footage that was shared recently has so far amassed over 7 million views on Instagram.

When it comes to planning a wedding, couples these days often include things that reflect their sentiments well to make their special day meaningful in their own way. When Arnav and Diti Garodia tied the knot in a lavish ceremony, the groom took everyone by surprise, by suddenly bowing down to touch his wife’s feet during the wedding ceremony.

As traditionally, it is the woman who touches her husband’s feet to seek blessings, the priest solemnising the ceremony too wasn’t quite thrilled. However, Arnav did it anyway breaking the tradition, and the bride who was caught off-guard couldn’t stop her smile. The couple was then seen embracing each other before continuing other rituals.

Watch the video here:

“Our pandit didn’t like this at all,” Garodia wrote in the caption. “But by the end of the ceremony, he whispered to me: ‘You are one very lucky girl’,” she wrote. “Marry your equal in every sense of the word!” she added.

Although the couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony last year in November, the same date on which Roy first asked her to be his girlfriend, the wedding footage was posted recently on Instagram with an inlay text reading “a core memory”.

As many congratulated the couple, many loved the new ritual created by Roy and remarked how his gesture may appear small but goes a long way to show in marriage that no one is superior.