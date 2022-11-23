Brazil, Argentina football fans fight it out in Kerala, video surfaces online

When it comes to football fever, no place is as charged up as Kerala. Now with the ongoing FIFA World Cup, the fans are more invested in the sport than ever. Ahead of the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, a clash broke out in Kerala’s Kollam district Sunday between the fans of Argentina and Brazil’s soccer teams. A video of this brawl that is going around social media shows men dressed in their team jerseys and attacking each other. Some people are also seen trying to mediate unsuccessfully.

Commenting on the video of the group fight, a Twitter user wrote, “Adding this to the plot of the Malyalam absurdist drama. This has to be shot exactly like how it happened, near a cemetery, with RIP signs on the tombstones. someone waving an England flag in the middle of the brawl !! You can’t better this”. Another person said, “Who won this? Brazilian Mallus or Argentine Mallus?”.

In Kerala, India, fans of Brazil and Argentina are at war – India doesn’t have a world class team yet to play #FIFAWorldCup but fans have become already world class. pic.twitter.com/EnM97l6fTI — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) November 22, 2022

As per a report in The Times of India, the incident occurred on Sunday during a roadshow which was organised ahead of the World Cup inaugural ceremony. Initially, no police report was filed in connection with the brawl but after the videos of the incident were shared online, police registered a case against anonymous offenders under IPC Section 160 (punishment for committing affray).

This has to be shot exactly like how it happened, near a cemetery, with RIP signs on the tombstones.. someone waving an England flag in the middle of the brawl !! You can’t better this 😆😂https://t.co/98DWkGweYj — R@. (@ByTheTons) November 23, 2022

im brazilian and i love this — Marcelo ferreira (@FalecoMarcelo) November 22, 2022

Who won this? Brazilian Mallus or Argentine Mallus? https://t.co/jGGmn2xx8T — Jiten Gajaria (@jitengajaria) November 23, 2022

This is the passion we shared for the football worldcup since the 80’s in Darjeeling too. I can relate their passion. For a non-football fan or newbie its just a scuffle! — Pranit Rai (@PranitRai10) November 23, 2022

I see a few Portugal 🇵🇹 fans in between the fight 😁😁 — Ćŕəýæťìvə©️ (@Creyative2) November 22, 2022

The football fans in Kerala go to great lengths to support their favourite teams. Earlier this month, a group of Lionel Messi’s fans installed a 30-foot tall cutout in the middle of Kurungattu Kadavu river at Pullavoor in Kozhikode. Following this, Neymar Jr fans in the region installed a gigantic 40-ft cut-out of the Brazilian soccer star beside Messi’s. The football frenzy of planting huge cut-outs in waterbodies has raised the eyebrows of the activists in the area who threatened legal action.