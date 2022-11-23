scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Brazil, Argentina football fans fight it out in Kerala, video surfaces online

The brawl between impassioned fans took place in Kerala’s Kollam district, ahead of the Qatar World Cup inaugural ceremony.

When it comes to football fever, no place is as charged up as Kerala. Now with the ongoing FIFA World Cup, the fans are more invested in the sport than ever. Ahead of the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, a clash broke out in Kerala’s Kollam district Sunday between the fans of Argentina and Brazil’s soccer teams. A video of this brawl that is going around social media shows men dressed in their team jerseys and attacking each other. Some people are also seen trying to mediate unsuccessfully.

Commenting on the video of the group fight, a Twitter user wrote, “Adding this to the plot of the Malyalam absurdist drama. This has to be shot exactly like how it happened, near a cemetery, with RIP signs on the tombstones. someone waving an England flag in the middle of the brawl !! You can’t better this”. Another person said, “Who won this? Brazilian Mallus or Argentine Mallus?”.

As per a report in The Times of India, the incident occurred on Sunday during a roadshow which was organised ahead of the World Cup inaugural ceremony. Initially, no police report was filed in connection with the brawl but after the videos of the incident were shared online, police registered a case against anonymous offenders under IPC Section 160 (punishment for committing affray).

The football fans in Kerala go to great lengths to support their favourite teams. Earlier this month, a group of Lionel Messi’s fans installed a 30-foot tall cutout in the middle of Kurungattu Kadavu river at Pullavoor in Kozhikode. Following this, Neymar Jr fans in the region installed a gigantic 40-ft cut-out of the Brazilian soccer star beside Messi’s. The football frenzy of planting huge cut-outs in waterbodies has raised the eyebrows of the activists in the area who threatened legal action.

