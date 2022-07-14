Brawl breaks out between two groups of young women on road, video goes viral

A video showing two groups of young women fighting with each other in the middle of a road has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly happened in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani on Sunday.

The viral clip shows a young woman beating another with a stick. They pull each other’s hair and as a third woman also enters the melee. They are also heard shouting and hurling abuses at each other. Two men are heard amusedly commenting over the brawl in the background. Children are seen watching the fight on the road. Meanwhile, two police officers are seen arriving at the spot in a bike to break up the fight.

Watch the video here:



According to Prime TV Uttarakhand, the women ventured out for a walk outside Police Yoga Park and later they started fighting. Rajyasameeksha reported that no one suffered serious injuries. Police was quoted as saying by Rajyasameeksha that women seen in the viral video will be identified and action will be taken against them.

In another incident, two women were arrested by Railway police after they got into a physical fight on a local train in Maharashtra. They had filed cross complaints of attempt to murder against each other. While travelling in the first-class compartment of a Badlapur local train on January 12, an argument broke out between them, later escalating into a brawl. They were remanded to judicial custody after producing before a magistrate court.