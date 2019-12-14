Watch: Woman rescues 20 kg python in Kerala, praised for calling it ‘bachha’

People online were impressed by her skill and compassion. People online were impressed by her skill and compassion.

A woman led the rescue of a huge python in Kerala recently and the video of her holding the reptile by the head is going viral on social media, with people praising her quick thinking and compassion.

In the video, the woman is seen rescuing a snake, that reportedly weighed 20kg, from a lawn in a residential complex in Ernakulam with her bare hands. Assisted by two men, who held the reptile by its tail, Vidya Raju was seen handling the snake with great care. Raju is reportedly the wife of a senior naval officer and they reside in Tarangini apartments in Ernakulam, where the reptile was found.

Raju, who routinely assists in the rescue of reptiles, was visibly unafraid of the snake and showed great skill in capturing the python and bagging it. The video went viral after it was shared on Twitter by Harinder S Sikka, the author of Calling Sehmat on which the film Raazi was based.

20 Kg python caught alive by wife of senior Navy officer.

Leave aside women, wonder how many men can show such guts.

I love my Navy. pic.twitter.com/6XNUBvE7MU — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) December 11, 2019

The video was viewed thousands of times and people were impressed by Raju’s compassion for the animal, and the fact that she addressed it as ‘bachha‘ (child) while handling it.

And such a compassionate lady too. Respects & Salutes 🙏❤️ — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) December 12, 2019

And she is gentle and even addressed it as a bachcha 😂🙏 — पूर्णिमा 🌝 (@purnimchand) December 12, 2019

Wow she’s a pro at it! Kudos 👍🏼👍🏼 — রঞ্জন (@AnondoMoth) December 12, 2019

Pure love for all life… What an amazing human being. RESPECT. — Sheewa (@Sheewa10) December 12, 2019

Bravo! 👌🏽🙏🏽 What a courageous lady! — DEVYANI (@iam_devyani) December 12, 2019

She clearly knows what she is doing. She seems to have the knowledge and experience. — Goonj (@gunjanm) December 12, 2019

she is definitely a wildlifer. i can say it by just seeing the way she is talking to the python. “Baccha” loved it. 🐍😇 — Renuka Rana (@ranarenuka) December 12, 2019

Wow… Such a courageous woman. The act speaks of her compassion and grit at the same time. Much respect. ❤️ — Madhura P. Borde (@MadhuraRadha) December 12, 2019

She comforts the python by saying “bachha”. Courage with empathy. https://t.co/L7iBGIvTu0 — Kashish Shah (@quantum_kashish) December 12, 2019

This is amazing.. how this wonder woman calls a huge 20Kg python ‘baccha’ (my child) and put it in a bag while scolding the men around her ‘not to just watch and take pictures’. Salute https://t.co/PTkaaGRSLH — Atom🇮🇳 (@anu_handoo) December 12, 2019

According to local reports, Raju is a an experienced rescuer of wildlife, and works closely with the Forest Department. She reportedly often answers calls to rescue reptiles from residential areas and helps educate people on rescuing animals rather than killing them.

