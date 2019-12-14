Follow Us:
Watch: Woman rescues 20 kg python in Kerala, praised for calling it ‘bachha’

A woman led the rescue of a huge python in Kerala recently and the video of her holding the reptile by the head is going viral on social media, with people praising her quick thinking and compassion.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 14, 2019 7:37:33 am
People online were impressed by her skill and compassion.

In the video, the woman is seen rescuing a snake, that reportedly weighed 20kg, from a lawn in a residential complex in Ernakulam with her bare hands. Assisted by two men, who held the reptile by its tail, Vidya Raju was seen handling the snake with great care. Raju is reportedly the wife of a senior naval officer and they reside in Tarangini apartments in Ernakulam, where the reptile was found.

Raju, who routinely assists in the rescue of reptiles, was visibly unafraid of the snake and showed great skill in capturing the python and bagging it. The video went viral after it was shared on Twitter by Harinder S Sikka, the author of Calling Sehmat on which the film Raazi was based.

Read this story in Malayalam

The video was viewed thousands of times and people were impressed by Raju’s compassion for the animal, and the fact that she addressed it as ‘bachha‘ (child) while handling it.

According to local reports, Raju is a an experienced rescuer of wildlife, and works closely with the Forest Department. She reportedly often answers calls to rescue reptiles from residential areas and helps educate people on rescuing animals rather than killing them.

