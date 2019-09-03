‘Instant Justice’: Brave woman fights off chain snatcher, pulls him off motorcycle

While episodes of chain snatching are not rare in the national capital, a CCTV footage of an incident in Delhi’s Nangloi has gone viral after the woman bravely thwarted a robbery bid. The clip, which was shared on Twitter, shows a woman and a little girl getting off a cycle-rickshaw and crossing the road when two men on a bike drive towards them.

However, when the pillion rider tried to snatch the woman’s chain, she caught hold of his arm and yanked him off the motorcycle. Though the main rider escaped, the one left behind was quickly surrounded by a crowd who beat him up.

Watch the video here:

Delhi Nangloi : This made my day, what a courageous lady she was, didn’t allow to flew away, caught him, pulled down form the Bike & rest job as usual carried by spare people standing on the street. Zor daar haath safai😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0GcRM1tpFe — Piyush Singh (@PiyushSingh83) September 3, 2019

The video has gone viral on several social media platforms with many praising the brave lady. “This is all it takes to deal with criminals. Salute to the ladies and people around,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Great indian Lady 👍 🙏🙏 — Ashish pandey (@everashish) September 3, 2019

Thanks to INDIAN ROADS — Kichu (@krishnasmile13) September 3, 2019

Instant Justice — Prudvi Raj ||प्रुधवी राज|| 🌍 (@pr_cosmos) September 3, 2019

Bravo 👍🏽 — RD SINGH (@RD_BANA) September 3, 2019

Gareeb admi ki bike band ho gayi.. nahi to gayab the dono.😂😂 https://t.co/xGqieQf7jN — Anshul Mathur (@anshulmathur1) September 3, 2019