‘Instant Justice’: Brave woman fights off chain snatcher, pulls him off motorcycle

As the pillion rider snatches the woman’s chain, she catches hold of his arm and yanks him off the vehicle causing it to fall.

While episodes of chain snatching are not rare in the national capital, a CCTV footage of an incident in Delhi’s Nangloi has gone viral after the woman bravely thwarted a robbery bid. The clip, which was shared on Twitter, shows a woman and a little girl getting off a cycle-rickshaw and crossing the road when two men on a bike drive towards them.

However, when the pillion rider tried to snatch the woman’s chain, she caught hold of his arm and yanked him off the motorcycle. Though the main rider escaped, the one left behind was quickly surrounded by a crowd who beat him up.

The video has gone viral on several social media platforms with many praising the brave lady. “This is all it takes to deal with criminals. Salute to the ladies and people around,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

