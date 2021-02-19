‘Dear Shweta’: Brands cash in on viral trend, share hilarious memes and offers

While some warned others to check their microphones, other launched offers.

As Zoom calls become the norm of the day, the goof-ups one ends up committing are numerous too. The result is a plethora of goof-up videos, whether it has to do with filters that one invariabl clicks on or problems with muting the mic. Shweta fell victim to the latter and ended up sharing private details of her friend’s love life to the whole world. As Shweta became a top trend, brands have also joined in the fun with hilarious memes.

For the uninitiated, Shweta is going viral after a Zoom call of an online class was leaked online. The girl named Shweta forgot to mute her mic, and shared private details of her friend, who had asked her to keep them a secret. Fellow students tried to warn her that her mic was on, but in vain.

Now, cashing in on the trend, many brands are using Shweta memes to either remind everyone to mute their microphones or sharing promotional offers to all Shwetas who have had a tough day because of the audio file.

Check out some of the popular posts here.

A friendly reminder for when you’re on a group call pic.twitter.com/yy34UhzGJj — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 18, 2021

Hey #Shweta, https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png You’ve had a rough day, we feel for you. Take a break. Love,#OYO P.S.: Mistakes happen guys, move on. — OYO (@oyorooms) February 18, 2021

#Shweta is that sibling who’ll be like, “Mom, pata hai aaj bhaiya ne chup ke pizza mangwaya aur mujhe kaha aap ko nahi batane ke lie” — Pizza Hut India (@PizzaHutIN) February 18, 2021

However, the conversations didn’t just end with memes and jokes or sharing the viral audio clip. In fact, the trend has creeped into Zoom app’s review page as well. On Google Play Store, there are hundreds of reviews by Indian users who are now giving 1 star to the app with hashtag #JusticeForShweta.