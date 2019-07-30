Toggle Menu
Brands go bananas with ads after Rahul Bose incident at Chandigarh hotel

Other brands have been using the controversy to highlight how their services are cheaper than the two bananas served to actor Rahul Bose by a Chandigarh hotel.

Pizza Hut, Amazon, hospitality firm Oyo are just some of the brands that have come up with quirky ad campaigns on their various social media handles after the incident involving Bose went viral.

The Chandigarh JW Marriott had to cough up a penalty of Rs 25,000 for illegally charging GST on fresh fruits and vegetables when they billed actor Rahul Bose Rs 422 for two bananas. But while the hotel would have liked to put the incident behind them as quickly as possible, other brands have been using the controversy to highlight how their services are cheaper than the two bananas served to Bose.

Oyo promised its customers a whole room for just Rs 422:

The Park announced that it served complimentary bananas at its spa and also had “JustWow” at the end of the ad in a font resembling JW Marriott’s.

The incident involving Bose had also sparked a trend in which people on social media listed occasions on which they had been overcharged for items and said it was their ‘Rahul Bose moment’.

