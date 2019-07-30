Brands go bananas with ads after Rahul Bose incident at Chandigarh hotel

The Chandigarh JW Marriott had to cough up a penalty of Rs 25,000 for illegally charging GST on fresh fruits and vegetables when they billed actor Rahul Bose Rs 422 for two bananas. But while the hotel would have liked to put the incident behind them as quickly as possible, other brands have been using the controversy to highlight how their services are cheaper than the two bananas served to Bose.

Advertising

Pizza Hut, Amazon, hospitality firm Oyo are just some of the brands that have come up with quirky ad campaigns on their various social media handles after the incident involving Bose went viral.

People maybe #GoingBananas over the cost of bananas, but the price of bananas at the Reliance SMART superstore will make you go ga ga. Visit today! #SMARTgiri #RahulBoseMoment pic.twitter.com/UxhumsymZY — Reliance SMART (@RelianceSmartIN) July 25, 2019

prime subscription is just Rs. 129 per month btw 👀 pic.twitter.com/oqzA81ssan — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 25, 2019

Protect your family from financial insecurity after you at the cost of 2 bananas and protect them from the lemons that life might give them. 😄 #RahulBoseMoment #RahulBose pic.twitter.com/OszdmEuSPH — Policybazaar (@policybazaar) July 25, 2019

Oyo promised its customers a whole room for just Rs 422:

Nobody told us that ₹442 was the cost of #bananas. All this while, we’ve been selling rooms at that cost. 🤔🙄#RahulBose pic.twitter.com/HOrk1YXsCK — OYO (@oyorooms) July 26, 2019

The Park announced that it served complimentary bananas at its spa and also had “JustWow” at the end of the ad in a font resembling JW Marriott’s.

The incident involving Bose had also sparked a trend in which people on social media listed occasions on which they had been overcharged for items and said it was their ‘Rahul Bose moment’.