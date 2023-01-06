Boys pass plates of flour over their head; hilarious game leaves netizens amused

An adorable video of young children playing a game of passing a plate full of flour has taken the internet by storm.

The video shows a group of young boys sitting in a straight vertical line. The boys have covered their eyes with a scarf. The boy who is first in the line has to transfer flour from his plate to another boy who is behind him by turning over the plate’s contents over his head. The game requires the participants to successfully transfer flour from plate to another without spilling it.

ALSO READ | This playtime video of kindergarten kids in China has netizens in awe

However as the video progressed, by the fifth participant the contents of the plate were empty as all flour was spilt.

This video was reportedly taken during a summer camp in Thailand’s Nong Khai. On Thursday, former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim), shared it on his Twitter and wrote, “The quality of communication erodes with too many unnecessary layers.”

The quality of communication erodes with too many unnecessary layers. pic.twitter.com/5ZCI1Lvb67 — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) January 5, 2023

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “By the end of it, I was on the floor like that last kid. On a more serious note – what a fantastic exercise! So many lessons to learn from it…”.

Another person wrote, “An important message to the society how resources are transferred from top most person to the last fellow of society who are blindfolded….”.

In conversation with The Daily Mail, the teacher who recorded this video said, “’The game was perfect for helping them (the students) to settle down and get to know each other while they were away from home. It’s very hard to do without spilling any flour. I think that even adults would struggle to play this.”