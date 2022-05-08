Told to pen imaginary apology, boy writes to mom as Army man; leaves netizens misty-eyed

Activities in school often unearth students’ creative skills. When asked to imagine a situation in which they need to express an apology and write a ‘sorry note’, a Delhi school student imagined being an Army officer. The heart-touching note moved not only the teacher but netizens too.

Manu Gulati, whose Twitter bio says she is a Delhi government school teacher, shared the student’s “sorry note” on Twitter on Friday. The student imagined himself as an Army officer who was unable to get leave for his sister’s wedding and penned an apology note to their mother. Writing as an Army officer, the student said he prioritised duty over family and expressed regret for being unable to attend the marriage.

“I’m sorry I can’t come because our border is in danger right now. So I can’t get leaves because our border is still in danger. I’m very sorry that I can’t come, mom. Can’t see the marriage. I don’t know when I will be able to meet my sister now my duty is my priority mom. Please forgive me for not being able to come,” the note read.

Reacting to the imaginary note, Gulati tweeted, “Students, at times, amaze you with their thoughts. I asked students to write a ‘sorry note’ to someone imagining a situation where they need to express apology. Read what a student wrote imagining being an army officer. ‘My duty is my priority.’ Salute to army personnels.”

Students, at times, amaze you with their thoughts. I asked students to write a 'sorry note' to someone imagining a situation where they need to express apology. Read what a student wrote imagining being an army officer.💕 "My duty is my priority." Salute to army personnels.🙏 pic.twitter.com/kCLe68YKDH — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) May 6, 2022

The tweet has struck a chord with netizens. “It did make me teary-eyed! If the right seed was not sowed, this would not come from a student. Very good attitude,” commented a user.

Being an Army personnels i thanks that student from my deepth of my heart 💖💓 And my father side too….

Honorary Lieutenant and Subedar Major R.T.Prasad — DIGVIJAY KUMAR KASHYAP (@DIGVIJAYKUMARK6) May 7, 2022

Amazing write up by the young student. clearly shows that parents have given a lot of great values to the child at a young age the student understands and respects the sacrifices of army personnel. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Arjun Bhatia (@arjunb0410) May 7, 2022

Hats off to the teacher as well as student who very well understands the situation of a soldier's responsibility towards his family & his towards Nation at the same time .. — Lokesh Khanna (@LokeshK24826569) May 8, 2022

It did make me teary eyed! If the right seed was not sowed, this would not come from a student. Very good attitude. — Sathya Iyer (@SathyaMIyer) May 8, 2022

Earlier, the school teacher had won hearts online after she learnt a few dance moves from a young student. The clip which took the internet by storm showed Gulati copying her student’s moves as they grooved to a Haryanvi tune.