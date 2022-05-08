scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 08, 2022
Must Read

Told to pen imaginary apology, boy writes to mom as Army man; leaves netizens misty-eyed

The ‘sorry note’ has struck a chord with many online even as his teacher reminded everyone that sometimes students leave you amazed with their thoughts.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 8, 2022 5:14:33 pm
sorry note, student imagines as Army officer, Army officer apology letter, army, indian expressWriting as an Army officer, the student said he prioritised duty over family and expressed regret for being unable to attend the marriage.

Activities in school often unearth students’ creative skills. When asked to imagine a situation in which they need to express an apology and write a ‘sorry note’, a Delhi school student imagined being an Army officer. The heart-touching note moved not only the teacher but netizens too.

Manu Gulati, whose Twitter bio says she is a Delhi government school teacher, shared the student’s “sorry note” on Twitter on Friday. The student imagined himself as an Army officer who was unable to get leave for his sister’s wedding and penned an apology note to their mother. Writing as an Army officer, the student said he prioritised duty over family and expressed regret for being unable to attend the marriage.

“I’m sorry I can’t come because our border is in danger right now. So I can’t get leaves because our border is still in danger. I’m very sorry that I can’t come, mom. Can’t see the marriage. I don’t know when I will be able to meet my sister now my duty is my priority mom. Please forgive me for not being able to come,” the note read.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Reacting to the imaginary note, Gulati tweeted, “Students, at times, amaze you with their thoughts. I asked students to write a ‘sorry note’ to someone imagining a situation where they need to express apology. Read what a student wrote imagining being an army officer. ‘My duty is my priority.’ Salute to army personnels.”

Best of Express Premium

5 biggest mistakes to avoid while buying a smartphonePremium
5 biggest mistakes to avoid while buying a smartphone
Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency: India working we...Premium
Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency: India working we...
A Letter From Assam’s Namsang, Joypur: This is the way we go to schoolPremium
A Letter From Assam’s Namsang, Joypur: This is the way we go to school
Sycophants are dangerousPremium
Sycophants are dangerous
More Premium Stories >>

The tweet has struck a chord with netizens. “It did make me teary-eyed! If the right seed was not sowed, this would not come from a student. Very good attitude,” commented a user.

Earlier, the school teacher had won hearts online after she learnt a few dance moves from a young student. The clip which took the internet by storm showed Gulati copying her student’s moves as they grooved to a Haryanvi tune.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 08: Latest News

Advertisement