‘Be happy’: Boy writes message of hope on food packets for Covid-19 patients

As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to surge in the country, a picture of a boy writing heart-warming messages on the meal packets meant for Covid-19 patients is making rounds on the internet.

In the now-viral picture, the boy can be seen writing ‘Be happy’ on meal packets prepared by his mother for Covid positive patients. “This warmed by heart. Service comes in all sizes and every contribution matters. This little boy writes “be happy” on these meal boxes his mum makes for patients,” Twitter user Advaita Kala wrote, sharing the picture.

Via FB – this warmed by heart ❤️ service comes in all sizes and every contribution matters. This little boy writes “be happy” on these meal boxes his mum makes for patients. pic.twitter.com/rEQEuzcoWu — अद्वैता काला Advaita Kala 😷 (@AdvaitaKala) May 17, 2021

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 2600 likes. Many who came across the picture lauded the boy for his heartwarming gesture.

This child is doctor for distress , may he keep spreading his love forever — K. Gaurav Singh Rampuri 🇮🇳 (@kumargaurav82) May 18, 2021

So sweet 💞💞 — B Happy(Ms Gujju-INDIAN)🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@TALI189) May 18, 2021

So cute 😍 — Vikram Gupte (@VikramGupte4) May 18, 2021

God bless him — धनराज ठाकुर 🧡🇮🇳🧡 (@Dhanraj1093) May 18, 2021

I wish i could donate my life to him so he could live longer than usual 🥺❤️ — SushiiiiG (@sushanth_ganiga) May 18, 2021

God bless, salute and respect for mother and child — pooja kala (@kala_p) May 17, 2021

very creative n positive use a young energetic mind. Kudos to the parents. — Maya S (@balamy) May 18, 2021

Seeing kids like these gives hope that tomorrow future is gonna be in good hands. God bless — Sachin Sharma® (@SachinSharma64) May 17, 2021

Recently, a Mumbai based mother-son duo won hearts online after they distributed around 22,000 free meals to the needy during Covid-19.