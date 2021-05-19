scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
‘Be happy’: Boy writes message of hope on food packets for Covid-19 patients

In the now viral picture, the boy can be seen writing ‘Be happy’ on meal packets prepared by his mother for Covid-19 patients.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 19, 2021 4:41:58 pm
Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 2000 likes. Many who came across the picture lauded the boy for his heartwarming gesture.

As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to surge in the country, a picture of a boy writing heart-warming messages on the meal packets meant for Covid-19 patients is making rounds on the internet.

In the now-viral picture, the boy can be seen writing ‘Be happy’ on meal packets prepared by his mother for Covid positive patients. “This warmed by heart. Service comes in all sizes and every contribution matters. This little boy writes “be happy” on these meal boxes his mum makes for patients,” Twitter user Advaita Kala wrote, sharing the picture.

Take a look here:

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 2600 likes. Many who came across the picture lauded the boy for his heartwarming gesture. Take a look here:

Recently, a Mumbai based mother-son duo won hearts online after they distributed around 22,000 free meals to the needy during Covid-19.

