World’s most expensive momos: UP boy tricked into ‘trading’ family jewellery worth Rs 85 lakh for free snacks

The report added that the accused men offered free momo in exchange for the gold jewellery

A boy’s love for momos took a disturbing turn after three men took advantage of his love for the street snack and persuaded him to bring jewellery worth Rs 85 lakh from his home.

According to a report on NDTV, the incident occurred in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. The report added that the accused men offered free momo in exchange for the gold jewellery, over time, the boy stole the ornaments from his house and handed it over to them.

The incident came to light when the boy’s aunt visited the house and asked for her jewellery. However, the family was shocked to find the cupboard empty. When the family questioned the boy, he said he had given the jewellery to the momo sellers so he could eat momos without playing them.