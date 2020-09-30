Caught on camera: Haryana boy saves grandmother from bull

According to ANI, the incident took place in Haryana's Mahendragarh on September 28

A boy in Haryana was praised on social media after he was seen helping his grandmother after she was attacked by a bull.

The video tweeted by ANI shows the senior citizen being knocked to the ground by the bull as she walks down a lane and the animal stands over her.

The boy, who is reportedly her grandson, ran towards her but is also struck by the bull. However, he manages to get past the animal and then helps her get up.

However, the bull charges towards them again and knocks them both to the ground. The video footage also shows other residents coming out of their houses to assist the boy and woman.

Watch the video here:

According to ANI, the incident took place in Haryana’s Mahendragarh on September 28.

