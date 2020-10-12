Boy salutes Indo Tibetian Border Police personnel in Ladakh, gets praise online

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 6 lakh views.

A video of a boy enthusiastically saluting a couple of Indo Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) personnel in Ladakh received a lot of praise on social media.

The clip shared by the ITBP’s official Twitter handle shows the boy named Namgyal standing near a road and saluting the personnel as they walked past him.

One of the personnel then shows the young boy the correct way to salute, which the boy imitates. The video also shows Namgyal responding to the instructions of “Savdhaan” (attention) and “Vishram” (at ease)”.

Salute! Namgyal, a local kid in Chushul, Ladakh saluting the ITBP troops passing by. The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning. pic.twitter.com/dak8vV8qCJ — ITBP (@ITBP_official) October 11, 2020

The video was reportedly recorded by an ITBP official on October 8 in Ladakh’s Chushul area. Here’s how people reacted to the video:

We proud our young generation 👏 Jai Hind — Kalimulla Sharif (@SharifKalimulla) October 12, 2020

Very beautiful. Our salute to ALL officers.😇😊 — 🇮🇳🥰Ms. Gupta💙 (@rg_see) October 11, 2020

Soldier Heart ♥️…. भारत माता की जय !!!!! 🇮🇳 — Shantanu kumar (@Rayshantanu13) October 12, 2020

Hosh bhi, josh bhi!❤️ — Dheer Kothari (@HARDILAZIZ) October 12, 2020

Adorable 💖 Jai Hind — B G KRISHNA (@krishworlds) October 11, 2020

I really feel that the future of our country is safe when I see such videos. Waheguruji bless the little angel. India is proud of you ‘chotte sher’. 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 — Prabhjyot Singh Madan (@Prabhjyot_Madan) October 11, 2020

