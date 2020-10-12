scorecardresearch
Monday, October 12, 2020
Boy salutes Indo Tibetian Border Police personnel in Ladakh, gets praise online

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 12, 2020 4:19:38 pm
A video of a boy enthusiastically saluting a couple of Indo Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) personnel in Ladakh received a lot of praise on social media.

The clip shared by the ITBP’s official Twitter handle shows the boy named Namgyal standing near a road and saluting the personnel as they walked past him.

One of the personnel then shows the young boy the correct way to salute, which the boy imitates. The video also shows Namgyal responding to the instructions of “Savdhaan” (attention) and “Vishram” (at ease)”.

The video was reportedly recorded by an ITBP official on October 8 in Ladakh’s Chushul area. Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over six lakh times.

