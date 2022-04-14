Boy promotes his father’s roadside haleem stall in Hyderabad, netizens turn up in big number

People in Hyderabad are thronging a small roadside food stall after a little boy made an appeal to popularise his father’s business.

Harnessing the power of social media, a boy tried to post a video of his father’s haleem stall in Moti Nagar near Borabanda, advertising their humble business. “Dekhiye yeh humare pappa baithe huye hai. Chicken ki haleem hai (See this is my father at the stall. There is chicken haleem here),” the boy says introducing his father the owner of the stall.

He then pans the camera to show all the items on the cart from the dish to white plastic boxes to pack food and even deep-fried onions and cashews for garnishing and even showcases the efforts that have gone into the lightning of their special setup.

The boy, identified as Mohammad Adnan tried to help his father who has been running the business for last four years.

The boy’s adorable “reporting” style video melted hearts online and went viral after a prominent social worker in the town Azhar Maqsusi shared the clip on his social media. “Isko bolte baap ka Sahara banna (This is what is called becoming father’s pillar of strength),” Maqsusi wrote.

Soon, many people, including popular food bloggers, decided to show their support by visiting the stall. Many local journalists as well shared the video encouraging people to stop by at the Alhamdulillah Chicken Haleem stall if they were at the area.

As locals turned up in big numbers, it delighted people online, who hoped that the his father’s business would not only grow for a few days but become successful in the long run as well.