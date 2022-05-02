‘Wah badhiya’: Boy impresses PM Modi with patriotic song in Germany. Watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome in Germany’s Berlin on Monday as he started his three-nation Europe trip. While interacting with the Indian diaspora, a boy left Modi thrilled with his patriotic song.

A clip showing the prime minister snapping his fingers and enthusiastically listening to the boy singing has taken the internet by storm.

The clip was shared from Modi’s Facebook account with the caption, “Doesn’t my young friend sing well!” In the 28-second clip, the prime minister is seen holding the boy by his shoulder and affectionately watching him sing and snapping his fingers. After the boy concludes his song, impressed Modi holds the boy’s cheeks and says, “Wah, badhiya.” People around them are seen capturing selfies and videos with Modi and listening to the boy’s rendition of the patriotic song.

Watch the video here:



The clip posted five hours ago has garnered more than 4.1 million views so far. Netizens lauded the boy’s performance and praised Modi’s heartwarming gesture. “The kid will remember this blessed moment throughout his life,” commented a user.

A photograph showing Modi signing a painting by a little girl was also shared from the prime minister’s Facebook account. “It was a wonderful experience meeting PM Modi. He is my icon. He signed the painting I made of him and said to me ‘shabash’,” Manya, the girl, was quoted as saying by ANI in a tweet.

Berlin | It was a wonderful experience meeting PM Modi. He is my icon. He signed the painting I made of him and said to me “Shabash”: Manya pic.twitter.com/ZniQyFiIEU — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

The prime minister is scheduled to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations in Berlin on Monday. After Germany, Modi is scheduled to visit Denmark and France.