‘A real human being’: Boy helps pigeon drink water out of a spoon

In a heart-warming video that is doing rounds on the Internet, a boy was seen feeding water to a pigeon from his balcony.

The video, shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, shows a boy helping a pigeon drink water out of a spoon.

The boy was seen extending the spoon from his balcony, secured with metal grills, to the bird sitting on a ledge. The bird, though reluctant at first, drinks the water after the boy manages to reach the bird.

Watch the video here:

Kindness & trust are co brothers…

God bless the child☺️ Shared by ⁦@Priyamvada22S⁩ pic.twitter.com/6feV79qHEK — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 7, 2021

The video delighted several people on the internet, with many taking to the comment section showering words of appreciation for the boy. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Kids🥰- more humane than present day adults. Hope they do not change their heart, later on also. — Mahesh Engineer (@maheshengineer) April 7, 2021

Willingness to help … — Ranjana Singh (@Ranjana93377274) April 7, 2021

Helping a human or an animal is the greatest gesture of a human being. Stay blessed little hero. 👍👍🥰🙏😇 — Sofia Haseeb Siddiqui (@sofiahaseeb98) April 8, 2021

A small act of kindness can make this world a better place. — Farhat Mahmood (@FarhatMahmood16) April 7, 2021

The Boy is a real human being, Good Job ❤️🙌 — Bikash Agarwal Goyal, ਬਿਕਾਸ਼ ਅਗਰਵਾਲ ਗੋਇਲ (@Bikash_Agarwal_) April 7, 2021

God will bless him forever — ಗಿರಿ GIRI (@GirishK18988356) April 7, 2021

We should teach our kids to be kind ..beautiful — pushkar bhasin (@BhasinPushkar) April 7, 2021

Melts ma heart 😍🙏 — யாரோ இவன் !!! (@yaro_evan) April 7, 2021

May god bless him with all happiness with good health 🙏💐 — k.b.iqbal (@kbiqbal777) April 7, 2021

The undated video, originally posted by Twitter user @Priyamvada22S, has managed to garner over 3 lakh likes.