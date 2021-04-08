scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 08, 2021
‘A real human being’: Boy helps pigeon drink water out of a spoon

The video shows the boy extending a spoon full of water from a grill balcony as the bird sits at a distance, on a ledge. The bird, reluctant at first, drinks the water after the boy manages to reach the bird.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 8, 2021 3:09:37 pm
Boy giving water to pigeon, Boy and pigeon viral video, God news, Positive news, Trending news, Indian express news, Viral videosThe undated video, originally posted by Twitter user @Priyamvada22S has managed to garner over 3 lakh likes.

In a heart-warming video that is doing rounds on the Internet, a boy was seen feeding water to a pigeon from his balcony.

The video, shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, shows a boy helping a pigeon drink water out of a spoon.

The boy was seen extending the spoon from his balcony, secured with metal grills, to the bird sitting on a ledge. The bird, though reluctant at first, drinks the water after the boy manages to reach the bird.

Watch the video here:

The video delighted several people on the internet, with many taking to the comment section showering words of appreciation for the boy. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The undated video, originally posted by Twitter user @Priyamvada22S, has managed to garner over 3 lakh likes.

