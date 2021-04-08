‘A real human being’: Boy helps pigeon drink water out of a spoon

April 8, 2021 3:09:37 pm
In a heart-warming video that is doing rounds on the Internet, a boy was seen feeding water to a pigeon from his balcony.
The video, shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, shows a boy helping a pigeon drink water out of a spoon.
The boy was seen extending the spoon from his balcony, secured with metal grills, to the bird sitting on a ledge. The bird, though reluctant at first, drinks the water after the boy manages to reach the bird.
Watch the video here:
Kindness & trust are co brothers…
God bless the child☺️
Shared by @Priyamvada22S pic.twitter.com/6feV79qHEK
— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 7, 2021
The video delighted several people on the internet, with many taking to the comment section showering words of appreciation for the boy. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Kids🥰- more humane than present day adults. Hope they do not change their heart, later on also.
— Mahesh Engineer (@maheshengineer) April 7, 2021
Willingness to help …
— Ranjana Singh (@Ranjana93377274) April 7, 2021
Helping a human or an animal is the greatest gesture of a human being. Stay blessed little hero. 👍👍🥰🙏😇
— Sofia Haseeb Siddiqui (@sofiahaseeb98) April 8, 2021
A small act of kindness can make this world a better place.
— Farhat Mahmood (@FarhatMahmood16) April 7, 2021
The Boy is a real human being, Good Job ❤️🙌
— Bikash Agarwal Goyal, ਬਿਕਾਸ਼ ਅਗਰਵਾਲ ਗੋਇਲ (@Bikash_Agarwal_) April 7, 2021
God will bless him forever
— ಗಿರಿ GIRI (@GirishK18988356) April 7, 2021
We should teach our kids to be kind ..beautiful
— pushkar bhasin (@BhasinPushkar) April 7, 2021
Melts ma heart 😍🙏
— யாரோ இவன் !!! (@yaro_evan) April 7, 2021
May god bless him with all happiness with good health 🙏💐
— k.b.iqbal (@kbiqbal777) April 7, 2021
The undated video, originally posted by Twitter user @Priyamvada22S, has managed to garner over 3 lakh likes.
