Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Boy falls short of money, bookstore gives him Rs 300 discount on Japanese comic and wins hearts online

Walking BookFairs shared the heart-warming story on Twitter Wednesday.

Do you remember the excitement of going to your local bookstores as a kid and then buying comics and children’s books from the pocket money you managed to save? Books such as Harry Potter, Enid Blyton’s mysteries or Nancy Drew series made you fall in love with reading back in those days.

Why are we talking about such nostalgic times, you may ask. Well, a bookstore shared a story of a young boy walking into its shop and he fell short of money on the comic that he wanted to buy. The bookstore’s gesture of giving him the comic for the money he had is winning the hearts of netizens.

Walking BookFairs shared the heart-warming story on Twitter Wednesday. The boy had Rs 400 in his pocket but the manga book (Japanese comic) he wanted was priced at Rs 699. The bookstore also posted a photo of the boy smiling widely, holding the manga comic, as he was told that he could buy the book for the money he had with him.

“A young reader walked in with ₹400 in his pocket, was overjoyed to find manga books in store, got disappointed that the one he wanted was priced ₹699. His smile when we told him he could have it at ₹400 made our day,” the bookstore tweeted.

“Remembered my childhood.. quite happy to see this!” commented a user. “So happy for the lad,” said another. “Wonderful gesture,” another netizen appreciated. “Awwww bless your souls! What a wonderful thing to do and his day really got made! I’m smiling wide too,” another person wrote.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 04:50:13 pm
