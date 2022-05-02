Boy distributes water bottles among street vendors, wins hearts online. Watch video

A boy’s heartwarming gesture to street vendors who–like most others in the race to win their daily bread these days–are grappling with the scorching heat has won hearts online.

In a clip shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan, the boy is seen carrying a pack of water bottles and distributing them among street vendors. A woman is seen left emotional with the boy’s act.

“Your Small Kindness Can Make Someone’s Day Special,” read the caption of the tweet.

The clip shared on Sunday has garnered more than 2,32,400 views so far. The boy earned plaudits online for his act. “Lots of love to kid and respect to parents/guardian….kids r our hope n hero,” commented a user.

Videos showing people lending a hand amid the heatwave had gone viral before also. A clip showing a Maharashtra police officer giving water to a thirsty monkey made the rounds on social media last month.

Severe heatwave conditions have been reported from several parts of India since the beginning of March. Over the past two months, maximum temperatures in west Rajasthan and Vidarbha in Maharashtra have remained between 40 degrees and 45 degrees Celsius.

If the highest temperature recorded in a region reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more in the plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more in hilly regions, the region is regarded as hit by a heatwave.