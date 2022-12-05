scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

‘Extreme level of stupidity’: Boy beats elephant with a stick, gets chased by the animal

The boy’s action was criticised by the Indian Forest Service officer.

Man elephant conflict india, boy chases away elephant with a stick, viral elephant man conflict video, Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda, Elephants encroach farmland viral video, elephant chases away boy, Indian express

Instances of human-elephant conflict are on the rise. Now, an undated video has emerged that shows a young boy hitting an elephant with a stick, as a large herd is seen in the background. In response to the attack, the elephant chases the boy forcing him to make a dash.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared this video on Sunday and tweeted, “The extreme level of stupidity is what we call as madness. Never ever behave with wild in such a manner. It may be your last moments if they retaliate by a small fraction of what is thrown at themVC: ⁦@surenmehra”.

ALSO READ |Elephants destroy over 300 banana tress, leave one with a bird’s nest untouched. Watch viral video

Criticising the boy for the violence, a Twitter user wrote, “Boss they should be punished by law.. Otherwise these thought process won’t go..”.

However, another person suggested that the forest department should take responsibility for ethically driving elephants away from villages and farmlands as they cause extreme damage to property and end up ruing or eating the crops.

Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “I suggest you should observe the activity “hulla party” around dusk,if any, appointed by forest dept. to move the herd from one area to other.” Hulla parties are groups of people that tactically drive away elephant herds.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...Premium
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechsPremium
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechs
Delhi Confidential: In BJP’s list of campaigning CMs in Gujarat, an...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In BJP’s list of campaigning CMs in Gujarat, an...

According to a Wildlife Institute of India (WII) report, the increased presence of elephant herds in farmlands or near residential areas is being credited to the encroachment of the home ranges of elephants due to mining or other development activities. Once these “home ranges” are disturbed, herds tend to move out in search of sustenance that they readily seek in plantations.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 09:18:50 am
Next Story

I Hereby Declare: Mahesh Kumar Patel’s wealth and assets

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close