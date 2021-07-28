Boy who went viral for ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’ felicitated by Chhattisgarh CM

Updated: July 28, 2021 3:43:28 pm
A boy who became an overnight social media sensation after a video of him singing ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’ went viral, was felicitated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday.
“Bachpan Ka Pyar… Wah,” tweeted Baghel, sharing a video of the boy wearing a garland and singing the same song standing next to the CM.
Watch the video here:
बचपन का प्यार….वाह! pic.twitter.com/tWUuWFP71f
— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) July 27, 2021
According to reports, the video was originally shot in 2019 in the boy’s classroom and recorded by his teacher. In the clip, the boy, identified as Sahdev Dirdo, is seen wearing a blue school uniform and confidently singing the song. Watch the video here:
The song surfaced online and became an instant social media trend. It caught more eyeballs after rapper Badshah came up with his own remix of the boy’s ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’.
Watch the remix here:
Badshah’s post garnered over 55 million views and caught the attention of many, including celebrities such as Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-