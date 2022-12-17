scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Boston man’s advice to Harry Kane wins him a Mahindra truck model from Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra had asked people to share the advice they would give to the English football team captain Harry Kane after he missed a penalty shot in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals against France.

Earlier this month, after England’s loss to France in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on December 11, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a photo of captain Harry Kane, which was taken after he missed a penalty during the match.

While sharing this picture, Mahindra asked his 10.1 million Twitter followers, “Harry Kane when he missed the penalty. If you were his coach, what would you say to him at this moment? In 1 or 2 sentences. The best ‘coach’ (in my opinion) will receive a Mahindra die-cast miniature vehicle. Entries accepted until 9am Wednesday 14th December. #Leadership”.

After reviewing thousands of responses, Mahindra picked a Boston resident named Jim Farrell (@jimfarrellxx) as the “winning Coach” for his advice: “If I had another penalty shot right now, I wouldn’t hesitate to pick you right now.”

In a tweet, Mahindra explained why Farrell’s advice resonated with him. The points that Mahindra mentioned were that Farrell’s message was concise and still expressed a “vote of confidence” in Kane despite the feeling of shame and loss of confidence that Kane might be experiencing after missing the penalty shot.

Mahindra also shared a video of the die-cast truck that he will be gifting to Farrell and wrote, “We’re going to send you a die cast model of the Mahindra Furio truck. (Video attached) Please DM @MahindraRise your mailing address and it will be couriered overseas. (3/3)”.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 11:26:00 am
