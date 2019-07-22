‘Boss Lady’, say netizens after Sushma Swaraj gives befitting response to a troll

Toggle Menu
Swaraj's response won many hearts online, with some even requesting the politician to not respond to such tweets.

 Khan responded to the thread with a snarky tweet that translated to, “You will be missed a lot one day, just like Sheila Dixit.”

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who has often impressed her followers with her wit and humour on social media, did a splendid job while responding to a troll. After the demise of former Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi chief Mange Ram, Swaraj took to Twitter to pay her condolences.

In the post, Swaraj paid tribute to the politician and praised the commitment and loyalty he showed towards the BJP. She further wrote that his loss has caused irreparable damage to the party. The post was flooded with many condoling the passing of the leader.

However, among many was a comment by a user Irfan Khan that caught Swaraj’s attention. Khan responded to the thread with a snarky tweet that translated to, “You will be missed a lot one day, just like Sheila Dixit.” Swaraj did not take much time to give a befitting reply to the troll.

