‘Boss Lady’, say netizens after Sushma Swaraj gives befitting response to a troll

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who has often impressed her followers with her wit and humour on social media, did a splendid job while responding to a troll. After the demise of former Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi chief Mange Ram, Swaraj took to Twitter to pay her condolences.

In the post, Swaraj paid tribute to the politician and praised the commitment and loyalty he showed towards the BJP. She further wrote that his loss has caused irreparable damage to the party. The post was flooded with many condoling the passing of the leader.

मृत्यु के बाद भी उन्होंने देहदान करके अपने पार्थिव शरीर को भी समाज के लिए समर्पित कर दिया। उनकी स्मृति को मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 21, 2019

However, among many was a comment by a user Irfan Khan that caught Swaraj’s attention. Khan responded to the thread with a snarky tweet that translated to, “You will be missed a lot one day, just like Sheila Dixit.” Swaraj did not take much time to give a befitting reply to the troll.

Is bhawana ke liye apko mera agrim dhanyawad. I thank you in anticipation for this kind thought. https://t.co/pbuW6R6gcE — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 21, 2019

Swaraj’s response won many hearts online, with some even requesting the politician to not respond to such tweets.

Sushma ji we always wish you the best of health,a long life nd always in service to our beautiful nation,ur wisdom nd blessings will always be required. Have a wonderful Sunday Mam.💐 — Lotus (@HittsVora) July 21, 2019

Ma’am you rock and I pray that you continue to rock. 🙏 — Pre💤 Verde ℠ (@PresidentVerde) July 21, 2019

Dear mam, let the dog barks. You have been a phenomenal #leader . We pray for your good health always. — Abu Nasar (@iamnasar) July 21, 2019

You are a kind lady Ma’am.

People of India have huge respect for you.

I wish a long and healthy life for you.

Immense respect. — Hamza Khan (@HamzaKhann147) July 21, 2019