Wednesday, June 16, 2021
‘Made me tear up’: Anand Mahindra shares clip of dying chimp’s last moments with caretaker

The video resurfaced on social media after being tweeted by Anand Mahindra and has garnered over 90,000 views since then.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 16, 2021 5:22:25 pm
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra tweeted a heartbreaking video of a dying chimpanzee’s last moments with a professor, who had taken care of her.  In the 2.20-minute clip, the primate refuses to eat or drink.  On recognising Professor Jan van Hooff, who looked after her, she gives him a big smile. “Damn. Made me tear up. Clearly, we’ve evolved in the wrong direction,” wrote Mahindra while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

The video, which was originally shot in 2016, features Mama, a 59-years-old chimpanzee of the famous chimpanzee colony from the Royal Burgers Zoo in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

The moment was recorded when Hooff paid a visit to her after being told about the chimpanzee’s condition in April 2016. After initially being unable to recognise her caretaker, Mama’s affectionate smile to Hoof made many netizens emotional.

The video resurfaced on social media after being tweeted by Mahindra and has garnered over 90,000 views since then. Here are some of the many reactions to the viral clip.

