‘Annoying and disgusting’: Entrepreneur slams Bombay Shaving Company over WhatsApp spam

The entrepreneur alleged that the company sent promotional messages three times a day from three separate business accounts (Representational photo/Pexels)

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur recently criticised the grooming brand Bombay Shaving Company for allegedly sending excessive promotional messages on WhatsApp, prompting an apology from the company’s founder and CEO, Shantanu Deshpande.

In a post on LinkedIn, Debajyoti Jena said he was “forced” to block three official WhatsApp accounts associated with Bombay Shaving Company after receiving what he described as relentless marketing communication.

Jena alleged that the company sent promotional messages three times a day from three separate business accounts, totalling nine messages daily. He also shared screenshots along with the post.

Tagging Deshpande in his LinkedIn post, Jena questioned whether the repeated messaging was part of a deliberate customer outreach strategy. “Would you really enjoy if Bombay Shaving Company keeps spamming your inbox nine times in a day?” Jena wrote. He also asked whether the company leadership had instructed its marketing team to repeatedly message customers to increase revenue.