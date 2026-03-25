CEO ‘blown away’ as intern breaks into pull-ups inside office: ‘true legend of fitness’

Unbothered by colleagues working around him, Akash finished his repetitions and quietly returned to his desk as if nothing unusual had happened

Shantanu Deshpande, founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, recently stumbled upon what he called a “true legend of fitness” right inside his workplace, and it turned out to be an intern.

In a viral video shared on Instagram, Deshpande captured an unexpected moment from a regular office day. The clip shows Akash Sharma, a supply chain intern who had recently joined the company, casually walking up to a wall-mounted bar and performing a set of pull-ups during office hours.

While recording the moment, Deshpande can be heard saying, “There is an absolutely crazy guy in our office. Just check out this guy behind me. He has no idea I am recording. Look at that. He does this like 3-4 times a day. Everybody is there in office and this guy comes and does like insane.”