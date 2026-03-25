CEO ‘blown away’ as intern breaks into pull-ups inside office: ‘true legend of fitness’

Shantanu Deshpande, founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, recently stumbled upon what he called a “true legend of fitness” right inside his workplace, and it turned out to be an intern.
In a viral video shared on Instagram, Deshpande captured an unexpected moment from a regular office day. The clip shows Akash Sharma, a supply chain intern who had recently joined the company, casually walking up to a wall-mounted bar and performing a set of pull-ups during office hours.
While recording the moment, Deshpande can be heard saying, “There is an absolutely crazy guy in our office. Just check out this guy behind me. He has no idea I am recording. Look at that. He does this like 3-4 times a day. Everybody is there in office and this guy comes and does like insane.”
Unbothered by colleagues working around him, Akash finished his repetitions and quietly returned to his desk as if nothing unusual had happened.
In the caption, Deshpande introduced the intern and praised his attitude. “This is Akash Sharma who works in the supply chain. Recently joined as an intern. Love love love the spirit. Khul ke khel. Correction: He does this every hour. What solid form, strength, and so so cool for an intern to just do it without caring for the world,” he wrote.
Clearly impressed, the entrepreneur added that there are “so many sources of inspiration all over office” at the company.
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The video quickly gained traction online, with users discussing Akash’s commitment to staying fit despite a sedentary work environment. Some viewers were intrigued by the idea of having pull-up bars at the workplace, with one commenting, “So you have placed pull up bars at workplace? This is so cool, I wish my workplace have them too.” Another joked about job openings, writing, “Position hai koi open mujhe bhi weight loss karna hai (Is any position open? I also want to lose weight).”
Others interpreted the routine as an effort to counter the effects of desk jobs, while a few appreciated the supportive office culture. “Love how others are letting him be. Love your team giving each other safe space,” an Instagram user noted.
Founded in 2016, Bombay Shaving Company is a grooming and personal care brand known for its range of shaving, skincare, and beard products for men, and has expanded into women’s grooming and wellness as well.