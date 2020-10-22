Boman Irani’s version of Hollywood classic ‘Over The Rainbow’ has netizens tuned in

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and promoted many positive reactions on social media.

The pervasive gloom of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which seems to have stretched longer than what many would have anticipated, has forced people around the world to embrace the new normal. Amid the difficult times, actor Boman Irani’s rendition of ‘Over The Rainbow’, originally sung by Judy Garland in the film ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ (1939), aims to encourage people to be hopeful.

The video features Boman along with a group of children who together sing different verses of the track. “This one makes me smile, goose bumpy, teary-eyed and HOPEFUL all at the same time,” read the caption of the video shared by YouTube channel Irani Movietone.

All the participants in the clip shot the video from their homes and impressed the actor with their skills. Here, take a look:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and impressed netizens on social media.

