Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Watch: Netizens are in awe of this Bollywood busker in London

The singer in the video is identified as a popular performer named Vish, who performs Bollywood hits in the UK.

A video of a busker entertaining a small but enthusiastic crowd with a Bollywood song on the streets of London is the latest testament to the worldwide popularity of Hindi cinema.

The video, shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka, showed a singer crooning to “Kesariya” from Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In the video, the crowd joins the singer during the hook line of the song.

Sharing this clip, Goenka wrote, “Meanwhile in the main roads of London….what a lovely beat this song has!”. Goenka’s tweet has gathered over 88,000 views since it was posted on Sunday.

A Twitter user commented on it, “Lovely song to make people dance on the street far away from Mumbai. Our songs have magic, one of the reasons why Bollywood is firmly entrenched all over the world.” Another user wrote, “Better than the original! @arijitsingh croons beautiful, but here the crowd beats him.”

The singer in the video is a popular performer who goes by the name Vish. As per his Instagram bio, Vish is “UK’s 1st Bollywood Busker”. He has over one lakh followers on the social media platform.
Thanks to his exceptional singing skills and lively personality, many videos of Vish’s public performances have gone viral.

