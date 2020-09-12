‘Bole Chudiyan’ spoof created by Indonesian fans impresses Bollywood fans on internet

Desi fans were hooked to the video and were highly impressed by the precision with which it was created. (Source: Vina Fan/ YouTube)

Bollywood fans aren’t just restricted to India, but are truly global. As films from the 90s and early 2000s still continue to enjoy popularity, one spoof video of a hit song from Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum has taken social media by storm as film buffs from Indonesia aced the original rendition.

In a video that was widely shared online, a group of Indonesian Bollywood fans paid tribute to the 2001 blockbuster hit by remaking ‘Bole Chudiyan’ from the film, shot-by-shot. With each dancer dressed in similar attires, donning matching hairstyles and even how they emote, the video posted by popular Indonesian influencer Vina Fan is a huge hit online.

With over 1.2 million views on YouTube, the video has crossed over to other social media platforms as well and impressed people online, with many tagging the film’s director and actors to take a look at it.

Watch the video here:

People on social media loved the group’s dedication for not only meticulously recreating frame-by-frame but also nailing expressions of each actors. Along with the dancers, people also lauded the camera crew shooting the sequence highlighting that it wasn’t as easy as it looks and gave high ratings to the video saying it was ‘flawless and beautiful’.

Indonesia has a huge Bollywood fan base and many channels on YouTube and TikTok are dedicated to creating such spoofs, racking up millions of views, with a special focus on the ‘King of Romance’, Shah Rukh Khan. Last year, a spoof video of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ title track by another fan club in the country went viral and won the internet for its eye for detail.

