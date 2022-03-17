‘Bol dena Pal saheb aaye the’: These men meant to be funny, but landed in trouble. Here’s why

When it comes to desi folks getting inspired by dialogues from Bollywood movies, there is no dearth of examples. However, three men in Uttar Pradesh got more than what they bargained for after writing a funny line on the number plate of their motorcycle instead of the vehicle registration number.

As patrolling officers saw the bike with three riders, they were stopped. But things got even more interesting when the officers noticed that there was no number on the plate but a line: “Bol dena Pal saheb aaye the (Tell them Pal saheb had come)”.

The vehicle too wasn’t just ordinary as it had a loud silencer installed vertically at the front of the two-wheeler. The men, who were not wearing helmets, were taken into custody for violating a number of traffic rules.

The incident was narrated on Twitter by Auraiya superintendent of police Abhishek Verma, who in a tongue-in-cheek manner referred to a Hindi song from 1994 film Vijaypath. “Raah mein chalte mulakaat ho gayi, jisse darrte the wohi baat ho gayi (going down the path had a chance encounter, the thing I feared happened),” the officer wrote quoting a line the song featuring actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the movie.

Sharing photos of the young men in the lockup, Verma wrote they didn’t know that they could arrive in the style as they mentioned in the line on the plate but would never leave.

आज @auraiyapolice की नज़र एक मोटर साइकिल पर पड़ी जिस पर लिखा हुआ था “बोल देना पाल साहब आए थे “ उस पर बैठे युवको को यह नही पता था की पाल साहब की यह सवारी आयी तो सही लेकिन जा नही पाएगी ! यह तो वही बात हो गयी-“राह में चलते मुलाक़ात हो गयी जिससे डरते थे वही बात हो गयी”।@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/hsdpeLQXRr — ABHISHEK VERMA I.P.S (@vermaabhishek25) March 15, 2022

The hilarious incident was also shared on their Twitter handle by the UP Police, who carried on Verma’s sarcastic approach to report the matter. Referring to the iconic song, ‘Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon’, in a witty wordplay, the police force added: “Main ‘pal’ do ‘pal’ ka rider hoon; ‘pal’ do ‘pal’ meri kahaani hai (I am a rider just for this moment, my story is also momentary)”.

According to the Dainik Bhaskar, the three arrested men were later identified as Ankit Pal, Amar Pal and Shivam Pal.

Both posts garnered a lot of attention online, leaving netizens laughing aloud online.