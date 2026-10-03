Youngest Woman Grandmaster’: 11-year-old British-Indian chess prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan gets Guinness record

Bodhana has already received certificates for the two earlier records, while the certificate for her latest achievement is yet to arrive.

British-Indian chess player Bodhana Sivanandan has added another record to her growing list of achievements after Guinness World Records recognised her as the youngest female chess player to earn the Woman Grandmaster (WGM) title.

The 11-year-old from London achieved the feat at the 46th Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, last week. Her latest recognition takes her tally to three Guinness World Records titles, adding to two records she set when she was 10.

Those earlier records were for being the youngest chess Woman International Master and the youngest female player to defeat a grandmaster in a chess tournament.

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Guinness World Records said Bodhana’s latest achievement came after its 2027 edition had already gone to print, so it could not be included in this year’s book. Her two previous records, however, feature in the new edition.