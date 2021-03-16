scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Latest news

‘Dear ICC, please hire Bobby Deol’: Netizens can’t have enough of actor’s quirky dance moves

The viral video features Bobby Deol's several Bollywood clips where he unwittingly mirrored the many moves of a cricket umpire during a match.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 16, 2021 12:41:06 pm
booby deol, bobby deol umpire, bobby deol funny videos, bobby deol umpire moves, bobby deol memes, indian express, cricket news, sports newsThe video is getting a lot of positive response from fans who can't wait for Deol to be inducted into umpires panel.

When it comes to India, Bollywood and cricket remain our twin obsessions. Combine the two the sheer love of fans is unparalleled. Latest example of this hit combo is a video of Bollywood actor Bobby Deol easing into a role of an umpire — and the result is hilarious.

As Bobby memes have taken internet by storm thanks to the actor’s recent OTT debut, a Twitter handle (@Bobbywood) dedicated to him has been gifting all amusing moments using many snippets from the actor’s films from the 90s. Recently, the handle came up with a new role for the Aashram actor using his popular dancing moves to mimic the gestures of umpires in the world of cricket.

As Deol has his own quirky style of shaking a leg, which never really earned him much plaudits for his dancing skills, it seems quite befitting in the world of sports. From giving an out to indicating a no ball, his moves seems perfect on the field!

As the video went viral, netizens were left in splits and many came up with other gestures to add on to the list. Others also started to tag ICC and IPL and demanded to induct the actor in their elite umpires panel.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Here’s how netizens reacted:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 16: Latest News

Advertisement
X