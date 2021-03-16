‘Dear ICC, please hire Bobby Deol’: Netizens can’t have enough of actor’s quirky dance moves

The video is getting a lot of positive response from fans who can't wait for Deol to be inducted into umpires panel.

When it comes to India, Bollywood and cricket remain our twin obsessions. Combine the two the sheer love of fans is unparalleled. Latest example of this hit combo is a video of Bollywood actor Bobby Deol easing into a role of an umpire — and the result is hilarious.

As Bobby memes have taken internet by storm thanks to the actor’s recent OTT debut, a Twitter handle (@Bobbywood) dedicated to him has been gifting all amusing moments using many snippets from the actor’s films from the 90s. Recently, the handle came up with a new role for the Aashram actor using his popular dancing moves to mimic the gestures of umpires in the world of cricket.

As Deol has his own quirky style of shaking a leg, which never really earned him much plaudits for his dancing skills, it seems quite befitting in the world of sports. From giving an out to indicating a no ball, his moves seems perfect on the field!

Lord Bobby as umpire pic.twitter.com/umN2xXjaF3 — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) March 14, 2021

As the video went viral, netizens were left in splits and many came up with other gestures to add on to the list. Others also started to tag ICC and IPL and demanded to induct the actor in their elite umpires panel.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

Nice creativity man👍.. Forgot third umpire though 😂 pic.twitter.com/qwqEJeaSAl — Joseph Diniz (@JosephDiniz187) March 14, 2021

@BCCI @IPL Dear Management it’s a humble request from our end to kindly look at @thedeol Umpiring Skills , pls hire him …. Let’s have some fun in @IPL 2021 https://t.co/v7NHQWk0wp — YaaSeen Shaikh (@IamYaaseen) March 16, 2021

Demand immediate inclusion in the ICC elite panel! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/XueiuEzLnV — Sarayu Pani (@sarayupani) March 15, 2021

Signalled free hit in Badal (2000), such a visionary… https://t.co/jXNQx9aYPf — Shubhomoy Sikdar (@sshubho) March 15, 2021

Great Imagination & of course umpiring by Bobby Deol https://t.co/gAMpcW0SWW — Lohia Ji 🇮🇳 (@msloIND) March 15, 2021

Bobby Deol – as Cricket umpire. Looks accomplished & stylish. #billybowden see the swag.😉 https://t.co/on6b0OumQm — Pathik Joshi💪 (@pathikj80) March 15, 2021

Has to be the best 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ttJI5TwDbz — Novonil Ghosh (@novonilghosh) March 15, 2021