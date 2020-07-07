Tamil Nadu temple elephant with bob-cut is an internet sensation, again

Many who have visited the temple said that it’s not chained always and enjoys being pampered within the premises arguing its not treated badly. Many who have visited the temple said that it’s not chained always and enjoys being pampered within the premises arguing its not treated badly.

A temple elephant from Tamil Nadu is a sensation on the internet after it was photographed with a unique ‘hairstyle’. However, many also argued that the animal shouldn’t be in chains and should be free.

Forest officer Sudha Ramen shared the pictures of the elephant that lives in the Rajagopalaswamy Temple in Mannargudi, and had a man styling its hair. Ramen tweeted: “She is famously known as ‘Bob-cut Sengamalam’ who has a huge fan club just for her hair style.”

She is famously known as “Bob-cut Sengamalam” who has a huge fan club just for her hair style. You can see her at Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Mannargudi, Tamilnadu.

Photos of the pachyderm were widely shared on social media in 2018 as well and at the time its mahout Rajagopal said he takes care of the elephant like a child. Talking about what led to this unique styling, he told local media that he had once seen an elephant calf with a bob-cut on the internet and it inspired him to grow Sengamalam’s hair. He also said that the styling of the elephant was possible only because of the pachyderm’s calm and friendly demeanor.

But the photos also sparked a debate over the elephant being in captivity. Many argued that it deserves to live in the wild, but some of have visited the temple said it was pampered a lot.

The forest officer who tweeted the pictures also clarified: “Do understand that a Captive animal or an animal born in captivity will find the wild very hard to survive. Captive Elephant Management rules are strong & followed.”

“Not that all Captive elephants are badly treated and not that all are treated well. As an informed citizen, one should know the existing rules at first place and if they find the animal is treated badly, they need to inform the concerned authority for immediate action,” she said.

Even if the Captive Elephants are rescued, they r sent to rescue centres& not to d wild. Every district has Captive elephants committee which reviews& monitor the care of these elephants. Kindly understand temple elephants are not brought from wild, most of them are Captive born. — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 6, 2020

Not that all Captive elephants are badly treated and not that all are treated well. As an informed citizen, one should know the existing rules at first place and if they find the animal is treated badly, they need to inform the concerned authority for immediate action. — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 6, 2020

Ramen also explained that Tamil Nadu Government conducts rejuvenation camps for temple elephants where they “get to camp together and will have a wild experience”. Explaining how it works, she added, “Being Captive born and raised in captivity, this camp experience helps wrt the animal’s mental health.”

