Boatman serenades netizens with soothing Banarasi thumri

Boatmen, whether they are from anywhere in India or Italy’s Venice, are known for their inclination toward music. Bhaumi Nishad, a boatman from Varanasi, proves this right.

In the latest video shared by The Lallantop, Nishad can be seen singing a small thumri while rowing his boat against the scenic backdrop of the Ganga River in the holy city. Thumris are romantic verses or poems that are a part of Hindustani classical music.

What makes the video more special is that the thumri was written by Nishad himself. The sweet verses of his self-composed thumri talk about the longing of a woman who wants to be with her lover.

So far, the video has been viewed over 78,000 times. Smitten with his melodious vocals, a Twitter user commented, “What talent! & The everlasting smile on Bhumi bhaiya’s face can’t be missed!”

& The everlasting smile on Bhumi bhaiya's face can't be missed!

Over the years, the self-taught musician has made a name for himself in Varanasi thanks to his singing talent. Tourists often ask for his special boat rides where he serenades visitors and locals alike.

Viral videos of people demonstrating impressive singing talents have shot many of them to fame. One such person is Ranu Mondal, a resident of West Bengal, who caught the world’s attention after a video of her singing ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ at the Ranaghat Junction in Nadia went viral in August 2019.