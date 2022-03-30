scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Must Read

Boatman serenades netizens with soothing Banarasi thumri

The singer in the video is Bhaumi Nishad who works as a boatman in Varanasi.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 30, 2022 5:45:00 pm
Boatman sings Banarasi thumri, boatman’s singing impresses netizens, Bhaumi Nishad Varanasi singer boatman, Indian ExpressBhaumi Nishad has not learned music from anywhere and practiced his skills on his own.

Boatmen, whether they are from anywhere in India or Italy’s Venice, are known for their inclination toward music. Bhaumi Nishad, a boatman from Varanasi, proves this right.

In the latest video shared by The Lallantop, Nishad can be seen singing a small thumri while rowing his boat against the scenic backdrop of the Ganga River in the holy city. Thumris are romantic verses or poems that are a part of Hindustani classical music.

ALSO READ |Viral video: Dog ‘joins in’ as man sings Ranu Mondal song

What makes the video more special is that the thumri was written by Nishad himself. The sweet verses of his self-composed thumri talk about the longing of a woman who wants to be with her lover.

So far, the video has been viewed over 78,000 times. Smitten with his melodious vocals, a Twitter user commented, “What talent! & The everlasting smile on Bhumi bhaiya’s face can’t be missed!”

Over the years, the self-taught musician has made a name for himself in Varanasi thanks to his singing talent. Tourists often ask for his special boat rides where he serenades visitors and locals alike.

Viral videos of people demonstrating impressive singing talents have shot many of them to fame. One such person is Ranu Mondal, a resident of West Bengal, who caught the world’s attention after a video of her singing ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ at the Ranaghat Junction in Nadia went viral in August 2019.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 30: Latest News

Advertisement